Austin has returned to pre-pandemic employment, ranks No. 4 in US for labor recovery

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Enough jobs were added in the Austin metro last month to bring the labor market back to levels not seen since the pandemic began.

There were roughly 1,142,500 non-farm payroll jobs in August, 100 jobs more than February 2020, the month before the pandemic descended on the region, according to a Sept. 21 analysis by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce. That doesn’t mean that each of the 137,000 jobs lost in March and April 2020 has been regained, but the wider job market has bounced back to pre-pandemic footing.

That’s an important metric because it shows the region’s ability to recover faster than most metros in the nation. Only three other major U.S. metros have increased the size of their labor market since the pandemic began — Salt Lake City, Kansas City and Dallas.

