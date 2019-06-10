Skip to content
News
Lone Star NYE
Austin Harry Potter house
Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Castle pops up in south Austin just in time for Halloween
Video
Diagon Alley ATX transitions Harry Potter display into ‘Christmas at Hogwarts’
Video
Harry Potter’s ‘Hogwarts Castle’ will soon open in one south Austin neighborhood
Video
Austin’s Harry Potter house will return for another year
Video
Austin’s Harry Potter house is bigger and better this Halloween after 2nd cancer scare
Video
Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley comes to life in Austin for Halloween
Video
Featured Special Project
Mental competency consequences: the hidden, unreliable data Texas tracks... or doesn't
How Austin low-level crime court helps 'frequent utilizers' experiencing homelessness
Video
Jail waitlist for mental health help hits new record. This plan proposes a statewide fix.
Video
Wrong races, hidden names among data challenges our team faced with jail mental health project
Video
Explore the project
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 4,013 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Thursday
DATA: Positive COVID test rate in Texas climbs above 10% for first time since Sept. 29
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
How to watch 2021 Texas high school football state championships
Video
Texas high school football: LBJ’s dream season ends in 4A DI title game loss, 38-21 to Stephenville
Video
Warmest December on record interrupted by sleet, subfreezing wind chills
Video
What’s behind a pattern of homelessness among Texas State University students?
Austin bar closes temporarily amid omicron spread
Austin Water identifies primary cause for water outages in the city
Video
City leaders vote to expand ‘granny flats’ for affordability, but research indicates it could backfire
Video
Mental competency consequences: the hidden, unreliable data Texas tracks... or doesn't
How Austin low-level crime court helps 'frequent utilizers' experiencing homelessness
Video
Sub teacher at Austin school asked to leave after singing karaoke
Video