AUSTIN (KXAN) – The last time the city of Austin handed out winter weather tools, supplies ran out as quickly as a half hour. So, the city is planning to do it again.
If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.
If you are unable to access your property’s shut-off valve, you will have to open the nearest city water meter box. To do this, you need a water meter key. That’s among the supplies the city will be handing out.
The following items will also be available for residents (while supplies last):
- Hose bib covers
- Hand-crank flashlights
- Emergency preparedness kit materials
- Winter preparedness tip sheets
The gear will be available on certain days this week. Here’s when and where you can pick them up.
North UCSC:
8716 Research Blvd., Suite 115
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
8 a.m. – Until supplies run out
East UCSC:
Rosewood-Zaragosa Center
2800 Webberville Road
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
8 a.m. – Until supplies run out
South UCSC:
1901 W. William Cannon Drive, Suite 100
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
8 a.m. – Until supplies run out
Since the last few of these events have been so popular, people are asked to show up early. And the city also emphasized it will give out only one meter key per person.