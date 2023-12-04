AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several city agencies are teaming up to hand out some winter weather supplies. Austin Energy, Austin Water, Austin Resource Recovery and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security Management will host events across the city this week.
The City said the following items will be available for people (while supplies last) to collect at City Utilities Customer Service Centers (UCSC):
- meter keys
- hose bib covers
- hand-crank flashlights
- emergency preparedness kit materials
- winter preparedness tip sheets
Here’s where and when you can pick them up, for free.
Winter weather supplies locations
North UCSC (8716 Research Boulevard, Suite 115)
- Tuesday, Dec. 5
8 a.m. to noon (or until supplies run out)
Rosewood-Zaragosa Center (2800 Webberville Road)
- Wednesday, Dec. 6
- 8 a.m. to noon (or until supplies run out)
South UCSC (1901 West William Cannon Drive, Suite 100)
- Thursday, Dec. 7
- 8 a.m. to noon (or until supplies run out)
On the first day of December, Travis County and Austin leaders discussed the different ways they’re getting ready for the upcoming season of winter weather and urged residents to get ready too.
To prepare, Austin and Travis County officials ask you to
- Sign up for Warn Central Texas emergency notifications at WarnCentralTexas.org
- Download the free Ready Central Texas app
- Know and have ready the Emergency Alerts webpage to get emergency information in your primary language
- Sign up for Accessible Hazard Alert System (AHAS) to get emergency alerts in American Sign Language