AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several city agencies are teaming up to hand out some winter weather supplies. Austin Energy, Austin Water, Austin Resource Recovery and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security Management will host events across the city this week.

The City said the following items will be available for people (while supplies last) to collect at City Utilities Customer Service Centers (UCSC):

meter keys

hose bib covers

hand-crank flashlights

emergency preparedness kit materials

winter preparedness tip sheets

Here’s where and when you can pick them up, for free.

Winter weather supplies locations

North UCSC (8716 Research Boulevard, Suite 115)

Tuesday, Dec. 5

8 a.m. to noon (or until supplies run out)

Rosewood-Zaragosa Center (2800 Webberville Road)

Wednesday, Dec. 6

8 a.m. to noon (or until supplies run out)

South UCSC (1901 West William Cannon Drive, Suite 100)

Thursday, Dec. 7

8 a.m. to noon (or until supplies run out)

On the first day of December, Travis County and Austin leaders discussed the different ways they’re getting ready for the upcoming season of winter weather and urged residents to get ready too.

To prepare, Austin and Travis County officials ask you to