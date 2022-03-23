AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, is pouring her fortune into Habitat for Humanity, and the Austin chapter is benefitting from that.

MacKenzie Scott (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Of a $436 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International, the local nonprofit received $8.5 million to help buy land for affordable housing.

“Because this donation is unrestricted, it can help Austin Habitat invest in its future,” said Phyllis Snodgrass, Austin Habitat’s CEO. “We will use this transformative donation to purchase land to build homes sooner rather than later. In addition, Ms. Scott’s support will help Austin Habitat build organizational strength so that we can serve our community well for many years to come.”

With the median home price in the Austin metro area shooting up to nearly $500,000, according to the most recent housing report from the Austin Board of Realtors, the average family in Travis County making $69,000 is unlikely able to afford the mortgage.

