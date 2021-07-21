Austin Habitat for Humanity dedicates 500th home

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin family just got the keys to their new home.

Austin Habitat for Humanity celebrated a major accomplishment Wednesday with its 500th home.

The home was dedicated to a couple from Cuba who have been on the path to the American Dream.

The couple relocated several times in their life and now have a home to call their own.

But Habitat for Humanity says there’s more work to do.

The neighborhood in east Austin where Wednesday’s dedication was held is also home to 600 other Habitat for Humanity residents.

