Austin group wants community feedback for I-35 project

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation plans on making improvements to Interstate 35, and one Austin group wants to make sure the community has a say in what happens.

TxDOT is proposing adding two non-tolled managed lanes both ways along a stretch between U.S. Highway 290 to East Ben White Boulevard.

Downtown Austin Alliance wants the public to have an input on the possible changes coming to the highway.

The group launched an effort called “Our Future 35,” which focuses on providing engagement opportunities for the public to give feedback on the project.

“Austinites have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform the I-35 corridor through the heart of our city—investing in our community, improving all forms of transportation, and creating community parks, bridges and other amenities where the highway stands now,” the alliance said on their website.

The community’s compiled input will be given to TxDOT as they begin the project, the alliance said.

Right now, the department is in the environmental study and schematic design stage. Construction for that portion of I-35 wouldn’t start until 2025.