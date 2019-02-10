Austin group teams up with community to help local WWII veteran Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN Photo: Fabian Mendoza) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN Photo: Fabian Mendoza) [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group came together to help out a local beloved WWII veteran on Saturday.

The Wind Therapy Freedom Riders said it was an outreach to fix up some things in the home of WWII veteran, Louis C. Hicks, and his family.

"I didn't have any idea all of this was going on," Hicks said. "You never know, but if you be good, good things happen."

According to a Facebook event created by the group, Hicks is humble and won't ask for help, but they want to give back to a man who put his country before his life.

They alos opened up the event to the community, and had about 40 to 50 volunteers altogether. They cut down trees, and put up security lights and cameras.

The group are also not the only ones helping Hicks. Just last week, the Austin Police department set up a new American flag for him and a heater in Hicks home.