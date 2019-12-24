Austin group rescues 58 Texas dogs from “horrific” conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin organizations committed to the city’s no-kill animal shelter approach were able to rescue 58 dogs from a rural Texas property. Since then, shelters across the country have been stepping up to give these dogs a better home.

Austin Pets Alive!, a nonprofit in Austin which works to support ending the killing of companion animals, as well as it’s national education division, American Pets Alive!, explained that they were contacted by a man who was running a rescue organization. This man could no longer care for the dogs he had on his property “because of his failing health.”

When American Pets Alive! teams arrived to see what this man dealing with, they reported the living conditions for the animals on the property were ” crowded, filthy, and unbearable.”

One of the 58 dogs found on a rural Texas property by American Pets Alive! during their recent rescue effort. (Photo Courtesy American Pets Alive!)

American Pets Alive! is not identifying this man or where his property is, though they did say it was not in the Austin area. They did say that the man lives at the end of a dirt road and has a rescue sign on his property, which has prompted many people to drop off dogs they no longer want there.

As this man noticed his health and his funding were failing, he reached out to Austin Pets Alive! because of Austin’s status as a no-kill city.

“Typically our work is focused on getting shelters and rescue organizations to learn our lifesaving methods so they can help themselves and empower their communities, but in this case, seeing the dogs in these conditions and this man, so desperate for a solution before he dies, we had to help coordinate the shelter community to get these dogs out,” says Dr. Ellen Jefferson, Executive Director for American Pets Alive! in a press release.

The organizations coming in to carry out the rescue described the state of the property as “horrific.” A few of the dogs there had sores or infected wounds, the rescue crews said.

“The ammonia from urine and three inches of feces and debris littered the house and stung our eyes,” said Faith Wright, Shelter Management Advisor for American Pets Alive!. “We found dogs were living in closets with rats crawling on them and they were defecating all over the house.”

Austin Pets Alive! didn’t have the bandwidth to care for all of these animals on their own. So they’ve reached out to partner shelters around the country to place the dogs that had been rescued.

Dogs being rescued from a Texas property with unsafe conditions. (Photo Courtesy: American Pets Alive!)

So far organizations as close as Pflugerville have stepped up to help, as have organizations far away as Louisiana, Ohio, Michigan, Tennesse, New Hampshire. Mission: Miracle K9 has been helping to transport the dogs.

Kasey Spain, the marketing and communications manager for American Pets Alive! explained to KXAN that all but eleven of the dogs went to rescue partners around the country. Those eleven dogs have gone to foster homes in Austin and will be available for adoption.

Some of the dogs rescued in this effort have already been adopted, Spain said.

A German shepherd who was among the 58 dogs rescued. This dog has already been adopted. (Photo Courtesy: American Pets Alive!)

She explained that American Pets Alive! is not going to disclose where this man’s property is as they try to get him out of this situation.

“We know this is an ongoing relationship that we’ll probably have with this guy, it’s very possible he might try to take in more animals, we’re hoping not,” Spain said.

Anyone who wants to donate to Austin Pets Alive!’s efforts with this rescue can contribute here or can sign up to foster one of the rescued dogs here.