Austin group holds job fair for people aged 50 and older Tuesday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local non-profit is hosting a job fair Tuesday morning for people ages 50 and older. AustinUP says it hopes to show local businesses the value of hiring older workers.
Tuesday's event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brodie Homestead located at 5211 Brodie Lane.
Participating employers include Assisting Hands Home Care, BBVA Compass Bank, Cater 2U Home Healthcare, City of Austin, Meals on Wheels Central Texas In-Home Care, ReServe, Inc., Right at Home, Sonesta Bee Cave Hotel, United States Census Bureau, YMCA of Austin and more.
Admission is free but anyone wanting to attend is asked to RSVP online.
Okurr! ACL to release daily lineup, start selling 1-day wristbands at noon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One-day tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival go on sale today starting at noon Tuesday. You won't have to wait long to see who will be performing each day because festival organizers will the daily lineups for all six days at 10 a.m.
Three-day wristbands for Weekend 1, Oct. 4-6, have already sold out. That's the only weekend Cardi B is performing. In what looks like a possible new addition this year, ACL Festival is allowing music fans to buy resale tickets through a Verified Ticket Exchange portal on TicketMaster .Read the Full Article
Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin church and its members are out more than $10,000 after someone went snooping through their mail.
The Covenant United Methodist Church believes it's not just them, other places of worship are being targeted in similar schemes.
"I always felt that when you put mail in a mailbox, it's safe. We learned that lesson," said Rod Bliss, the finance chair for Covenant UMC.Read the Full Article
What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Austin City Council is now setting out to meet some very specific goals to try to help solve the ctiy's affordability crisis.
According to a resolution approved on June 6 , the city will aim to produce a total of 135,000 new housing units, including at least 60,000 new income restricted units by 2027.
The plan divides the 60,000 units into 10 different City Council districts.Read the Full Article
