AUSTIN (KXAN) – A local non-profit said a Monday event it threw for 200 people who need shelter in Austin will result in a survey being sent to a national organization in Washington.

House the Homeless gave its 31st annual HUGSS party at the First Baptist Austin church downtown Monday afternoon.

As part of the event, HtH said it asked those attending to fill out a survey about housing affordability and job options.

That results of that survey will be sent on Tuesday with the National Coalition for the Homeless in Washington, HtH said.

“(W)e will be sending them to the National Coalition of the Homeless to implement into the

Congress for congressional representation and try to make some changes to help this ever-growing problem and find solutions.

The questions this year are mostly about living wage and a way to make a wage so that you can be sustained where you are. We have someone that has worked for years on that equation to make a fair wage that will be a living wage to afford housing and the basic necessities.” Will Hyatt, Pastor and Vice President for Public Relations, First Baptist Austin

HUGSS stands for hats, under-thermal, gloves, scarves and socks.

House the Homeless also gave people a laminated guide with a list of emergency services, resources and organizations around the city.