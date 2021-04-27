Austin group demands protest-related charge for woman be dropped

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group is encouraging the Travis County District Attorney to drop charges filed after last summer’s police brutality protests.

The Drop the Charges Coalition held a demonstration Tuesday night to coincide with a protest-related court date.

They said the woman is facing a felony burglary charge in connection with a demonstration at a Target but claim she never went inside the store that day.

“We want to continue reminding people while the protests from over the summer are over, there are people fighting their legal charges, and they shouldn’t be forgotten,” said activist Olympia Garcia.

The coalition has also gathered more than 2,000 signatures for its petition demanding the DA drop all protest-related charges against those involved in last year’s protests.

Travis County Attorney Delia Garza and her office said they’ve dismissed more than a dozen cases.

Officials said they look at cases where damage was done, if a weapon was involved or if there was a public safety concern.

The woman’s court date was ultimately delayed.