Austin (KXAN) — At their latest meeting, members of Rethink35 reflected on their 2022 efforts to resist TXDOT’s plans to expand I-35. One of the group’s leaders said increased efforts to reach the public were successful in spreading the group’s mission. It plans to keep those efforts going in 2023.

Executive Director of Rethink35 Adam Greenfield said the group will continue its campaign against widening the major road through means it found successful last year.

Those actions include going door to door in neighborhoods that would be affected by the widening project, which Greenfield says could break ground as soon as next year.

“We’re going to speak to every neighborhood association, every business we can, and we’re really going to see a lot more movement at City Hall,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield said that increased support from members on the Austin City Council like Natasha Harper-Madison who was set to appear at the group’s meeting Saturday night could help activists stop the project.

“This is a big difficult project. It’s a state level project. It’s an intimidating project. But local communities have and are rising up. We are set to do that here in Austin, we just need to stay the course,” Greenfield said.

Currently, TXDOT is preparing to hear public feedback on its proposed expansion project. Review those plans before that public meeting here.

That public meeting is set for 5-7pm, February 9, 2023 at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex in Austin.