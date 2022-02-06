Austin grocery stores, nonprofits bringing in extra water post-boil notice

H-E-B enacted purchase limits on water for customers in Austin following the citywide boil water notice. Supplies were limited at the H-E-B Hancock Center location on Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a citywide boil water notice in effect, some Austin grocers are increasing supply shipments to area stores and placing restrictions on the number of bottled water packs and gallons customers can purchase.

Representatives for Randalls told KXAN Sunday the company has arranged for additional deliveries to Austin-based stores following the notice. Randalls has also enacted a limit of two 24-bottle water packs and two gallons of water per customer, representatives added.

KXAN reporter Nabil Remadna captured footage at a Randalls off Exposition Boulevard Saturday night immediately after the city enacted a boil notice, where supplies were depleted. Officials have since ordered extra shipments to Austin stores on Sunday.

At H-E-B, a spokesperson said the company has instituted a temporary limit on water purchases, with signage throughout the store denoting the change. Water gallon purchases are limited to four per customer and multipack water bottles are limited to four per customer in an effort to conserve product availability for as many customers as possible.

H-E-B will also be shipping additional inventory from area warehouses to Austin stores in response to the boil notice. A spokesperson added the company will be sending trailer loads of water to the city and Central Texas Food Bank to assist with public distribution.

H-E-B enacted purchase limits on water for customers in Austin following the citywide boil water notice. Supplies were limited at the H-E-B Hancock Center location on Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

H-E-B enacted purchase limits on water for customers in Austin following the citywide boil water notice. Supplies were limited at the H-E-B Hancock Center location on Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

H-E-B enacted purchase limits on water for customers in Austin following the citywide boil water notice. Supplies were limited at the H-E-B Hancock Center location on Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

H-E-B enacted purchase limits on water for customers in Austin following the citywide boil water notice. Supplies were limited at the H-E-B Hancock Center location on Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

H-E-B enacted purchase limits on water for customers in Austin following the citywide boil water notice. Supplies were limited at the H-E-B Hancock Center location on Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

H-E-B enacted purchase limits on water for customers in Austin following the citywide boil water notice. Supplies were limited at the H-E-B Hancock Center location on Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

H-E-B enacted purchase limits on water for customers in Austin following the citywide boil water notice. Supplies were limited at the H-E-B Hancock Center location on Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

KXAN also reached out to Whole Foods Market representatives on water supply availability for customers. We will update this story if a response is received.

Elsewhere in Austin, Austin Pets Alive! is seeking donations from the public to help provide clean drinking water for animals currently at the shelter.

“Austin Pets Alive! will be needing water in the morning for all the thirsty dogs and cats on campus. As long as the boil water notice is in place, if you have extra water and are interested in donating it, please consider dropping bottled water off, starting at 6am, in front of the clinic (Building C) at APA!’s Town Lake Animal Center, 1156 West Cesar Chavez,” representatives said in an email.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas is providing water to high-risk clients Sunday. Q2 Stadium donated water for 100 high-risk clients, which are being delivered via Capital Metro. Meals on Wheels identified 100 homebound residents who are most at risk during city emergencies, such as severe weather or boil water notices.

“This all came together very quickly and we are incredibly grateful for our partners at Capital Metro, the City of Austin and Q2 Stadium,” said Mariette Hummel, vice president for communications at Meals on Wheels Central Texas, in a release. “Thanks to their quick action and donation, our community’s most vulnerable seniors will have access to clean drinking water while the boil water notice is in place.”