Austin grocery shoppers attempt to stock up as next winter storm system approaches

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Along with the power and water outages, grocery stores are struggling to keep their doors open for Texans in need.

Steiner Ranch Randalls (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

With many operating under reduced hours, some haven’t been able to open at all. The Randalls in Steiner Ranch opened early Tuesday morning and immediately had people snaking around the building.

“There’s a pileup at the entrance of my neighborhood apartment complex. At the entrance there are two large hills too, so I can’t get out of my vehicle,” said a Randalls shopper.

Inside the Steiner Ranch neighborhood, Randalls shoppers are trekking up the hilly, steep and icy northwest Austin terrain trying to secure whatever goods they can get their hands on. Options are limited.

“I was able to get canned goods, dry food, and I was able to get my ice pops,” said another Randalls shopper.

Employees inside the Steiner Ranch Randalls say they’ve been working as a skeleton crew and doing everything they can to keep the doors open.

“It’s pretty picked over, and we had an issue with our freezers not being able to keep things cool,” said a Steiner Ranch Randalls employee. “There were some things that weren’t able to get sold, so that compounded the issues.”

Randalls says if the power goes out, then they are relying on backup generators, but those aren’t able to power all of the store’s functions. Randalls is also facing supply chain challenges.

“The distribution center is operating, however, there are a couple of problems. The unsafe road conditions prohibit the trucks from making it to the stores in some cases,” said Christy Lara, Randalls communications director.

Lara says 80% of Central Texas Randalls were able to open Tuesday, but it’s a waiting game to see what shelves will look like come Wednesday.