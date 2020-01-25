Austin Green development takes ‘first step’ forward

View of the mostly empty land where Austin Green could be built, east of the Texas 130 toll road and north of the Colorado River. (Photo credit Google Maps)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A massive mixed-use proposal in far southeastern Austin is taking initial steps toward approval at City Hall — with more votes looming in the coming months.

Austin City Council voted Jan. 23 to adopt a consent agreement for a municipal utility district for the Austin Green mixed-use project.

With Austin in short supply of housing, GroundWork wants to build 12,000 residential units — from detached residential homes to high-density, urban apartments — on a 2,122-acre site straddling State Highway 130 from the Colorado River to FM 969. The site, in Austin’s extraterritorial jurisdiction located three miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and eight miles from downtown, is currently an active sand and gravel quarry.

