Austin Green development takes ‘first step’ forward

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A massive mixed-use proposal in far southeastern Austin is taking initial steps toward approval at City Hall — with more votes looming in the coming months.
Austin City Council voted Jan. 23 to adopt a consent agreement for a municipal utility district for the Austin Green mixed-use project.
With Austin in short supply of housing, GroundWork wants to build 12,000 residential units — from detached residential homes to high-density, urban apartments — on a 2,122-acre site straddling State Highway 130 from the Colorado River to FM 969. The site, in Austin’s extraterritorial jurisdiction located three miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and eight miles from downtown, is currently an active sand and gravel quarry.