AUSTIN (KXAN) — Callahan’s General Store was busy Saturday as people prepared for the freezing weather in Central Texas.

Store general manager Curtis Wilson said shoppers have bought heat lamps for animals, hay bales, tarps and plant covers. The southeast Austin store also had faucet covers, firewood, outerwear, hose drippers and electric heaters in stock.

One thing that people have bought more of this year is kerosene lamps and kerosene heaters, Wilson said. He thinks this is because of power outage experiences.

“I don’t think anyone is afraid of being too prepared anymore,” Wilson said. “I think everyone is afraid of being too little prepared.”

Callahan’s General Store in southeast Austin prepares for winter weather shoppers. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Callahan’s General Store in southeast Austin prepares for winter weather shoppers. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Callahan’s General Store in southeast Austin prepares for winter weather shoppers. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Callahan’s General Store in southeast Austin prepares for winter weather shoppers. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Callahan’s General Store in southeast Austin prepares for winter weather shoppers. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

The store is closed Sunday but should reopen Monday at 10 a.m.