AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s annual “Free Week” is kicking off its 21st year in the Red River Cultural District Friday night.

Free Week is an admission-free winter music festival that features dozens of local music performances in downtown Austin. The annual festival offers residents and visitors an opportunity to explore some of the city’s well-known venues and see live music free of charge.

The festival is meant to help support local venues and musicians during historically slower winter months, according to the Red River Cultural District, which organizes the festivals. Free Week offers paid performance opportunities curated in cooperation with each participating venue.

The festival runs Friday, Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 6 this year. Below is the venue and artist lineup for the 2024 fest:

Venues:

13th Floor

Barbarella

Cheer Up Charlies

Chess Club

Creek & Cave

Elysium

Empire Control Room & Garage

Flamingo Cantina

Mohawk

Stubb’s Bar-B-Q

Swan Dive

Valhalla

Vaquero Taquero

Red River Cultural District Free Week 2024 Line-Up (Courtesy: Red River Cultural District)

Music Lineup

Abram Shook

Barb

Batty Jr

Billy Glitter

Bo Staloch

Caroline Hale

Cast of Thousands

Chancla Fight Club

Club Coma

Crocodile Tears

Cruel Summer

Daydream Twins

Death Party

Deep Cross

Dragon Rapid

Duel

Eagle Claw

Easy Compadre

Flora & Fawna

Foxtales

Flyer Club

Glassing

ADD: Gran Moreno

Guiding Light

Hanover

Harry Zimm

Heavy the Mountain

Intellectual Property

Intercom Heights (DJ Set)

Large Brush Collection

Le Destroy

Leah Lane (DJ Set)

Los Kurados

Lush: All Jungle, All Night

Lux TV

Magic Rockers of Texas

Marley Moon

The Midnight Stroll

Moonily

Montaz

Most Modern

Ne’er Do Well

Neckbolt

Never

Other Vessels

Perreo Club (Suxxy Puxxy x Poniboy)

Porcelain

Promqueen

Redbud

Retro Cowgirl

Rose Ceremony

Runner + Cowboy

SINE

SL Houser

Semihelix

SEXPOP

Slumbering Sun

Splitting Image

Star Parks

Stella and the Very Messed

Subpar Snatch

Swiss Banks

The Skatastrophics

The Tiarras

Tied Up

Touch Girl Apple Blossum

Trejo

Vestite

All concerts are 100% free to attend, and most are 18+, though the Cultural District recommends checking venues for age restrictions for certain shows.

Select restaurants and food trucks in the area will be offering promotions Friday and Saturday. Those are listed below: