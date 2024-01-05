Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s annual “Free Week” is kicking off its 21st year in the Red River Cultural District Friday night.
Free Week is an admission-free winter music festival that features dozens of local music performances in downtown Austin. The annual festival offers residents and visitors an opportunity to explore some of the city’s well-known venues and see live music free of charge.
The festival is meant to help support local venues and musicians during historically slower winter months, according to the Red River Cultural District, which organizes the festivals. Free Week offers paid performance opportunities curated in cooperation with each participating venue.
The festival runs Friday, Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 6 this year. Below is the venue and artist lineup for the 2024 fest:
Venues:
13th Floor
Barbarella
Cheer Up Charlies
Chess Club
Creek & Cave
Elysium
Empire Control Room & Garage
Flamingo Cantina
Mohawk
Stubb’s Bar-B-Q
Swan Dive
Valhalla
Vaquero Taquero
Music Lineup
Abram Shook
Barb
Batty Jr
Billy Glitter
Bo Staloch
Caroline Hale
Cast of Thousands
Chancla Fight Club
Club Coma
Crocodile Tears
Cruel Summer
Daydream Twins
Death Party
Deep Cross
Dragon Rapid
Duel
Eagle Claw
Easy Compadre
Flora & Fawna
Foxtales
Flyer Club
Glassing
ADD: Gran Moreno
Guiding Light
Hanover
Harry Zimm
Heavy the Mountain
Intellectual Property
Intercom Heights (DJ Set)
Large Brush Collection
Le Destroy
Leah Lane (DJ Set)
Los Kurados
Lush: All Jungle, All Night
Lux TV
Magic Rockers of Texas
Marley Moon
The Midnight Stroll
Moonily
Montaz
Most Modern
Ne’er Do Well
Neckbolt
Never
Other Vessels
Perreo Club (Suxxy Puxxy x Poniboy)
Porcelain
Promqueen
Redbud
Retro Cowgirl
Rose Ceremony
Runner + Cowboy
SINE
SL Houser
Semihelix
SEXPOP
Slumbering Sun
Splitting Image
Star Parks
Stella and the Very Messed
Subpar Snatch
Swiss Banks
The Skatastrophics
The Tiarras
Tied Up
Touch Girl Apple Blossum
Trejo
Vestite
All concerts are 100% free to attend, and most are 18+, though the Cultural District recommends checking venues for age restrictions for certain shows.
Select restaurants and food trucks in the area will be offering promotions Friday and Saturday. Those are listed below:
- Pelons Tex Mex (802 Red River) – Two tacos and a draft beer for $10
- Vaquero Taquero (603 Sabine) – Two tacos and a beer for $12
- Marinara Miracles (710 Red River) – Meatball Hero for $10
- Stubb’s BBQ (801 Red River) – 10% off all food items
- Hoboken Pie (718 Red River) – All pizza slices are $4