Austin food trucks split over whether to use delivery apps like GrubHub, Uber Eats

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new food truck in Austin is seeing a spike in business thanks to delivery apps like GrubHub and Favor.

Quezzas, a cross between quesadillas and pizza, gets about 30% of its business from six different delivery services (DoorDash, Uber Eats, Amazon Restaurants and Postmates are the others). The truck just opened in January in the parking lot of Barton Springs Saloon on South Lamar Boulevard.

The services cost them money — 15-30% of each delivery, said one of the owners, Bob Perez — but it’s worth it to get their food in front of as many people as possible as they’re trying to build a following.

“That to us is kind of a marketing expense,” he said.

In addition to offering people an option they might not find on their own, Perez said, the apps also attract an audience that might be hesitant to eat at food trucks. The delivery services don’t differentiate between mobile operations and brick-and-mortar establishments, so all the customer sees is the picture-centric menu.

“When you’re on your phone looking through all the options, our Mexican pizzas photograph really well,” Perez said. “It’s very visual.”

But some established food trucks aren’t on board with delivery apps. Searches of a couple of different services are hit-or-miss for Austin’s favorite mobile food spots.

“We haven’t really seen the need,” said Patrick Jackson, executive chef at Paperboy, a food truck in east Austin.

They’ve been around for a few years in a couple different spots and have a dedicated customer base. It’s a popular brunch spot, especially on the weekend, and often has a line. Paperboy doesn’t have a phone or a way to order online, and they don’t partner with any delivery services.

Jackson said he prefers that people eat at the outdoor tables the truck sets up so the food is fresh when customers taste it. Plus, they’re working on getting a brick-and-mortar spot set up. “We’re focusing on that and trying to focus on the customers we do have right now,” he said.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get his creations delivered; Favor and Postmates don’t rely on partnerships with restaurants. People who deliver for them have to order the food themselves, standing in line with everyone else until it’s ready. Paperboy typically sees only a couple orders from those services a day.

“We don’t really encourage it,” Jackson said, “but, you know, Favor’s going to do what they want to do.”

Perez, meanwhile, is going to keep encouraging customers to find his food any way they can.

“If you look at some of the national chains out there, they’re all starting to adopt delivery,” he said, “so I think it would kind of be a step backwards to eschew that.”

The delivery model of hiring your own drivers, a staple of established pizza chains, is akin to taxi services, he believes. Just as ride-hailing apps disrupted that space, he went on, delivery apps will continue to change the way people view food-to-go, allowing more businesses like his to get a piece of the pie.