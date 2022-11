AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chances for severe weather Friday night brought changes to the Austin Food and Wine Festival.

The festival said Thursday night it is canceling Friday night’s opening kickoff party.

Those events were for people who bought either an All-In or VIP All-In Ticket. Those tickets start at $508, according to the festival’s website.

The festival posted on its website if you bought an All-In or VIP All-In Ticket, you will get an email from Front Gate Tickets with refund information.