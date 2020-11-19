Austin flight bound for Seattle turns around, makes emergency landing after smoke in cabin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Delta Airlines flight from Austin Bergstrom International Airport to Seattle had to turn around shortly after takeoff and make an emergency landing Thursday morning, airport officials said.

There was light smoke reported in the cabin. The plane turned around and landed safely though back in Austin.

Delta Flight 1062 was scheduled for takeoff from AUS at 6 a.m. and due for landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 8:34 a.m. Pacific Time, but it had to come back to AUS shortly after it got in the air.

The plane landed safely at 7:03 a.m.

You can view the plane’s flight plan on FlightAware.com