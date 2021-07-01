Austin first responders encourage people to donate blood with friendly competition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin first responders are racing to see who can recruit the most donors to give blood through July 9. The competition, hosted by We Are Blood, kicked off Thursday.

Battle of the Badges 2021 is an annual competition the Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department participate in, according to We Are Blood. The department who can get the most people to donate blood in their name will be the winner.

To help your favorite first responders win, you must have an appointment to donate blood. You can schedule an appointment online or by calling (512) 206-1266. You can choose between one of We Are Blood’s centers or mobile drives.

Second, when you go to donate blood, you must vote for either police, fire or EMS. For voting, you will receive a special Battle of the Badges shirt.

We Are Blood has scheduled several mobile blood drives through July 9 for the competition. You can view the schedule online.