AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Waste Management landfill in northeast Travis County on Sunday afternoon.

AFD estimates the fire expands over approximately five acres.

As of Sunday at 5 p.m., AFD says the grass is on fire at the landfill near 9900 Giles Lane. There aren’t any structures or buildings in danger, and no one has been injured.

