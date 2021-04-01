Austin firefighters rescue several pets after overnight house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person escaped a house fire Thursday morning in north Austin, and Austin firefighters were also able to save pets inside the home.

Tweets from the Austin Fire Department said flames were coming from the second story of a home at 7214 Bethune Avenue when they arrived shortly after 5 a.m.

7214 Bethune, rear house. Fire showing from 2nd floor windows on AFD arrival. Two occupants got out before our arrival. Several pets rescued. One resident transported by @ATCEMS. Cause is under investigation. https://t.co/PeLTjgjXS3 pic.twitter.com/0ChvYQtSmp — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) April 1, 2021

The person who escaped was taken to the hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS, AFD said. One firefighter was photographed giving one of the pet cats oxygen to help keep it alive after the fire, and AFD said several pets were rescued.

Initially, AFD reported there were two people in the home at the time of the fire, but then they issued a correction saying there was just one person inside.

AFD said a candle caused the fire.