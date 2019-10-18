Austin firefighters rescue puppy after his paw got stuck in a tub drain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When bath time rolls around for your pup, you may cringe at the thought of forcing your good boy into a tub of water he won’t enjoy and leaving you soaked. But for these Austin humans, their pup hops in the tub happily.

This time, however, got a little bit scary for Cuddles.

His excitement about bath time led to him getting his paw stuck in the drain.

Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department’s B-shift crew came to the rescue, trying several things to free him.

When Engine 36, Ladder 36 and Rescue 20 crews couldn’t seem to get his paw out, they had to come up with another solution.

They had to cut the drain out of the tub and take it and Cuddles to the vet so his paw could be freed.







(Photo: Austin Fire Department)

The Austin Fire Department wrote on Facebook that it was happy to report Cuddles is back home now, safe and excitedly waiting for the next time he gets to hop in the tub … once his humans fix it, of course.