Austin firefighters dealing with no AC on vehicles as temperatures soar

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The extreme heat to start the summer presents extra hurdles for Austin firefighters with some dealing with no AC on their vehicles.

It’s a problem the city said they are working to get things up and running, but firefighters tell us some broken AC’s have taken a long time to get fixed.

“It is very difficult,” said Austin Firefighter Association president, Bob Nicks. “It is a demanding job.”

Nicks said there are quite a few AFD vehicles without AC and it’s been that way for a while.

“These folks are making emergency calls, they are running apparatus many times without AC,” said Nicks.

Nicks said he has received phone calls and text messages about the ongoing AC issues.

“Engine 1, engine 35, engine 48, quint 50 no AC, engine 11 rear of the cab no AC, engine 49 no AC since last year,” said Nicks as he read over a message someone sent to him.

A spokesperson for the City’s Fleet Mobility Services department tells us they have 21 total AFD units with AC issues.

KXAN asked the City of Austin about the AFD AC issues at Wednesday’s press conference.

“It is my understanding that was brought to our attention earlier this week and we are working as fast as we can to get those back into service,” said City of Austin Interim City Manager Jesús Garza.

Over at the City of Austin service station crews spent Wednesday working on AFD vehicles that needed their AC’s fixed.

What can cause delays in getting these problems fixed quick?

“Everybody is experiencing AC issues right now nationwide so those parts are more scarce to come across,” said Joe Dixon, City of Austin assistant director of fleet operations.

Dixon said there are supply chain issues when it comes to getting parts and staffing shortages are playing into delayed repairs.

“We are looking for all technicians right now,” said Dixon.

Nicks said AC issues should be addressed immediately so that the trucks can get back into service and firefighters can stay cool.

“Every year we have problems with AC and I really think we have a better staff addressing it now,” said Nicks.