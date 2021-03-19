Woman dies in north Austin house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman died in a house fire Friday morning in north Austin, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD tweeted about the deadly fire at 4:13 a.m. and said it was at a home on Little Fatima Lane. That’s east of Interstate 35 between Yager and Parmer lanes.

Fire officials on scene said a neighbor called the fire in around 3:30 a.m. and crews were at the home five minutes later to find “heavy” fire across the front of the house.

Firefighters tried to go through the front door of the home, but ended up going into second-story windows to search for people inside. They found a woman inside and were able to get her out of the house for medics to treat her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

AFD has 2 working structure fires, one at gas station on Oltorf and another at residential structure on Little Fatima Lane . ⁦@ATCEMS⁩ has obtained a DOS pronouncement on 1 victim on Fatima. pic.twitter.com/pp9oq7YVLi — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 19, 2021

That was the second fire of the morning AFD responded to. About 15 minutes before the house fire, crews were dispatched to a gas station and convenience store in southeast Austin.

That fire started outside the store and fire officials said it was likely a trash fire. The fire spread to the second floor of the store, but no one was in the store at the time and no injuries were reported.