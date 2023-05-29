AUSTIN (KXAN) — A firefighter with the Austin Fire Department was stabbed early Monday morning in downtown Austin, according to AFD.

Austin Fire said the incident occurred near Rainey Street.

Austin Fire said crews were called into the area to put out a few fires along Interstate 35 near the Riverside Drive exit, and while they were doing their duties, a person approached them, and becoming violent and aggressive, eventually stabbed one the firefighters

AFD said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect was in custody.

The scene has since been cleared.