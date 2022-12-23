AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Fire Department firefighter went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after a fire in east Austin Thursday night, according to AFD.

AFD said the fire was reported around 10 p.m. at a home on McKinley Avenue near East Martin Luther King Jr. and Airport Boulevards.

AFD said no one was at the home.

According to a 11:08 p.m. tweet from AFD, the fire was out and the cause was under investigation.

KXAN requested an update on the condition of the firefighter and will update when we get the word.