AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped over into a ditch on MoPac Expressway in south Austin Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department said on Twitter.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., AFD responded to the vehicle rescue at 4500-4800 MoPac Expressway and said one patient was being extricated.

Crews worked the north and southbound lanes, which caused heavy traffic delays, AFD said. Northbound lanes were closed. It was not immediately clear if lanes were open at the time this article was published.

The patient was removed and was en route to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition, AFD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.