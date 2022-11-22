AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do as I say, not as I do.

The Austin Fire Department will conduct a demonstration Tuesday alongside H-E-B to show Thanksgiving cooks how NOT to fry a turkey.

Firefighters will be at their training tower on South Pleasant Valley Road to provide safety tips you can use this Thursday. The demonstration begins at 10 a.m.

Whether you’re frying or roasting a turkey on Thanksgiving, you need to be thinking about thawing your frozen bird.

The United States Department of Agriculture recommends allowing about 24 hours of thawing for every four to five pounds of turkey. So for example, a 16-pounder would need four days in the fridge.

When completely thawed, the turkey will need to be cooked within two days.

If it’s already too late to thaw your turkey in the fridge, you can still thaw it safely in cold water or in the microwave. Both methods require cooking the bird immediately after thawing.

You can read more turkey thawing tips here.