AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is working to put out several brush fires in north and northwest Austin Tuesday.

AFD said crews were working to put out a brush fire in a wooded area near Braker Lane and Stonelake Boulevard in northwest Austin.

Crews respond to brush fire at Brake Lane and Stonelake Blvd. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Crews were also working a brush fire at McCallen Pass and Canyon Ridge Drive in north Austin. A third fire was also reported at Tech Ridge Boulevard and Interstate 35, near the area of the McCallen Pass and Canyon Ridge fire.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.