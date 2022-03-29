AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is working to put out several brush fires in north and northwest Austin Tuesday.
AFD said crews were working to put out a brush fire in a wooded area near Braker Lane and Stonelake Boulevard in northwest Austin.
Crews were also working a brush fire at McCallen Pass and Canyon Ridge Drive in north Austin. A third fire was also reported at Tech Ridge Boulevard and Interstate 35, near the area of the McCallen Pass and Canyon Ridge fire.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.