AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews responded to a fire at a bar on South Congress Avenue early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived at Crow Bar around 4:30 a.m. and found an exterior deck completely involved in the fire, according to AFD. The fire spread to the building and caused “extensive damage.”

The fire was limited to the building, but some neighboring residences were filled with smoke.

The fire is out, but some crews are monitoring for hot spots as of 8 a.m. AFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The business is located at 3116 S. Congress Avenue, across from St. Edward’s University.