AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews responded to an incident at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport late Sunday morning regarding a plane emergency.

AFD said crews responded at 11:36 a.m. to investigate an engine fire. There were no reports of anything active from AFD crews; however, a couple of crews were still on the scene investigating.

A spokesperson with the airport said AUS teams responded to an incident involving an aircraft prior to taking off.

“The aircraft was moved safely to the maintenance area. AUS is working to resume normal airport operations and some flights may be temporarily delayed,” an airport spokesperson said.

A Southwest Airlines spokesperson said the flight aborted takeoff due to a reported issue with one of the aircraft’s two engines, and the aircraft reported to the gate.

SWA said a different aircraft was used to transport passengers to their original destination while the original aircraft was taken out of service for review.