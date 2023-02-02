AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to multiple fires overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
AFD tweeted at 7 a.m. Thursday the department responded to 10 structure fires in 12 hours.
A duplex in northwest Austin was a “total loss” in one of those fires. It was caused by a downed power line.
Todd Pomroy with AFD spoke with KXAN’s Dylan McKim on the scene.
Pomroy said the fire started shortly after 4 a.m. There were no injuries, but the occupants were displaced as a result of the fire.
Pomroy said the fire was put out, but there was a live wire down in the backyard crews were still monitoring around 7:15 a.m.
He also said crews used drones to target hot spots while fighting the fire.
A house in north Austin also burned as a result of a downed power line.
KXAN’s Blake DeVine went to the scene, where a house caught fire when power lines fell and sparked.
Austin Energy worked to temporarily turn the power off in the neighborhood so fire crews could safely put the flames out.