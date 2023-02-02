AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to multiple fires overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

AFD tweeted at 7 a.m. Thursday the department responded to 10 structure fires in 12 hours.

A duplex in northwest Austin was a “total loss” in one of those fires. It was caused by a downed power line.

Todd Pomroy with AFD spoke with KXAN’s Dylan McKim on the scene.

Pomroy said the fire started shortly after 4 a.m. There were no injuries, but the occupants were displaced as a result of the fire.

Pomroy said the fire was put out, but there was a live wire down in the backyard crews were still monitoring around 7:15 a.m.

He also said crews used drones to target hot spots while fighting the fire.

A house in north Austin also burned as a result of a downed power line.

House catches fire in north Austin due to electric wires sparking (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

House catches fire in north Austin due to electric wires sparking (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

House catches fire in north Austin due to electric wires sparking (KXAN Photo/Blake DeVine)

KXAN’s Blake DeVine went to the scene, where a house caught fire when power lines fell and sparked.

Austin Energy worked to temporarily turn the power off in the neighborhood so fire crews could safely put the flames out.