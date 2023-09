AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is working to respond to a gas line hit in the 3000 block of Menchaca Road in south Austin Monday afternoon.

Officials said in a social media post the line was hit by workers, with no road closures reported as of 1:37 p.m. In a follow-up post, AFD said it was a large line that had ruptured and Texas Gas Service was also responding to the incident.