AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is sending a hazmat task force to north Austin after reports of a gas line hit by an excavator.

Crews are responding to the 1400 block of Meadowmear Drive. That’s located near Dessau Road in north Austin.

According to initial reports from AFD, an excavator hit a six-inch line within the block. AFD is asking people to avoid the area.

In an update, AFD told KXAN three families in neighboring homes were evacuated. Dessau Road has been shut down in both directions as a result.

AFD confirmed construction work was being done in the area when the line was hit.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.