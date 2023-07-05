Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 5, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As many gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July Tuesday, Austin Fire Department dispatchers answered roughly 300 calls regarding fireworks-related incidents, the department said in a tweet Wednesday.

Of the 300 calls received, approximately 250 of them related to grass, dumpster and trash fires. The agency also responded to a handful of structure fires.

The 300 calls received related to fireworks are phone calls “above and beyond” normal volume levels, officials added in the tweet.

A city-adopted ordinance prohibits the storage, use and handling of fireworks within Austin city limits. Only shows with legally acquired permits were authorized to put on fireworks displays Tuesday evening.