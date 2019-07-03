Austin fire officials have tips to keep you and your kids safe this Fourth of July

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fire and water. Many families celebrate the Fourth of July with both.

Whether it’s setting off fireworks or cooling off in a pool, Austin Fire Department wants to keep the public safe. Ahead of the holiday weekend, crews will demonstrate pool safety Wednesday morning at the 26 West Apartments.

Pool gate locks keep kids safe, especially when an adult or lifeguard isn’t present but if they break, a holiday can quickly turn into a nightmare.

The department plans to demonstrate tips regarding group pools at apartment complexes, hotels, etc. The choice of location isn’t random. Austin Fire said in their press release that believe the 26 West complex is “doing everything right” when it comes to the broken mechanisms.