Austin Fire investigating boat dock fire on Lake Austin
Austin (KXAN) -- The Austin Fire Department is looking into the cause of a boat dock fire on Lake Austin near Emma Long Metropolitan Park.
It happened in the 1500 block of Manana Street around 1:30 Monday morning. AFD says the owner called 911 after the fire woke him up.
The fire destroyed a two-story boat dock, a boat and two jet skis. No injuries were reported.
AFD told KXAN it just took over that area of west Austin about a year and a half ago. Right now, there aren't many fire hydrants in the neighborhood.
The closest to the fire was 2,000 feet away. Fire crews were able to use water from Lake Austin to put it out.
