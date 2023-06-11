AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department hosted a community demonstration Sunday morning to showcase training exercises crews undergo.

AFD and home builder Gossett & Co. collaborated on the event, which featured a home scheduled for demolition in Austin’s Tarrytown neighborhood. As part of the event, firefighters underwent various scenarios “designed to replicate real-life emergency situations,” per a news release.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to community engagement and public safety, we believe it is crucial for us all to witness the training that prepares our firefighters for the demanding and dangerous nature of their job,” said Jared Gossett, President and CEO of Gossett & Co., in the release. “This event will highlight the incredible efforts they put forth every day to protect our community.”