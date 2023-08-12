AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department welcomed new cadets Friday morning with a ceremony in northwest Austin.

The graduates for Cadet Class No. 136 included those with fathers and grandfathers who served with the department.

“I will be the fourth generation in the Dandridge line with the Austin Fire Department,” said Colten Dandridge, a new graduate and member of AFD.

Dandridge said his family has had 82 consecutive years with AFD.

“I grew up in the fire station. I grew up with a whole fire family that was second to mine,” Dandridge said. “it’s just always been something that I’ve wanted to do, and I’m just happy that I finally got the opportunity.”

KXAN also asked the cadets about their preparation while being in the thick of wildfire season.

“Obviously, it’s that nervousness—the butterflies you can say—but this is what we signed up for,” said Juan Chavarin, a new graduate and member of AFD. “We got one of the best training you can possibly get, and so I feel like each and every one of us is mentally prepared and physically prepared for anything that’s going to be thrown at us here AFD.”

A total of 44 cadets were sworn in and received their official badges.