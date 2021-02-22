Austin Fire Department uses STAR Flight for water delivery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Safe drinking water remains a high priority for Central Texans, following the series of winter storms that caused water issues across the state.

Customers with Austin Water have been under a boil-water notice since Wednesday night and tens of thousands of those people were without running water for several days as the agency worked to replenish its storage system to healthy levels.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that the state has transported over 3.4 million bottles of water by plane, helicopter and truck to address the water shortage crisis affecting Texans.

The Austin Fire Department used Travis County STAR Flight to get water to people in need.

On Sunday, AFD says it learned Travis County ESD #1, specifically the city of Jonestown, was without water, and no trucks were able to get in. Over the course of several hours with several round trips, the C-shift crews from Engines 26 and 40 worked with Travis County STAR Flight to get around 80 cases of bottled water to the area, AFD says.

AFD was just one of several partners working throughout the weekend to unload 40 tractor trailer trucks and distribute more than 55,000 thousands of cases of water across Austin.