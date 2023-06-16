Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct, estimated size of the tornado.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department sent eight of its members to Perryton, Texas, after a destructive tornado touched down Thursday evening.

The tornado hit Perryton – a city of under 10,000 people northeast of Amarillo – Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. The natural disaster caused widespread damage, killed three people and injured dozens more, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Reports suggest the tornado traveled on the ground for about a mile and was roughly a quarter-mile in diameter, per AFD.

In response to the natural disaster, Governor Greg Abbott directed Thursday the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state emergency response resources to meet life-saving needs in the impacted community.

“The State of Texas is swiftly deploying critical emergency response resources to provide all necessary support and assistance to protect Texans and help those impacted by tornadoes in Perryton,” said Governor Abbott. “I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for our fellow Texans who have been impacted by this horrific storm.”

In addition to state agency aid workers sent to Perryton, the Austin Fire Department said it would send eights of its own to help in recovery initiatives.

“We expect all of them to be gone several days to a week, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they leave their own families behind to assist our state of Texas family,” said Michelle Tanzola, an AFD spokesperson.