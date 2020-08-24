Austin Fire Department sends 13 to assist with response for Tropical Storm Marco

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas communities that might take a hit from an approaching tropical storm may get some more help from Austin first responders.

The Austin Fire Department confirmed that it’s sending 13 members to join people from other agencies across the state who will safely stage ahead of Tropical Storm Marco moving into the Gulf of Mexico. According to a news release Monday, their specific assignments will include six for a boat team, two helicopter rescue personnel and five urban search and rescue specialists.

Additionally, Austin-Travis County EMS announced this weekend that it’s also sending workers and equipment to help with the statewide response for Marco.

The fire department noted in its news release that it also sent people last week to west Texas to help with wildfires burning there. However, those employees are expected to return to Austin later Monday.

The Austin Fire Department reiterated that sending crews to other parts of Texas will not affect the emergency response in the city.

“We take great care to ensure we only send the resources we can spare and there have been cases where the situation is just too dire locally to take that chance,” the agency’s statement Monday read. “But it’s always nice to be invited to the party even if you can’t attend, especially because many of our personnel are not only the leaders in their particular area of expertise, but in some cases, have developed the standard they also teach to others around the country as well.”