Austin Fire Department responds to ammonia leak at University of Texas building

Austin Fire crews respond to ammonia leak at UT building Dec. 21 (KXAN/Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to the University of Texas campus Monday afternoon for an ammonia leak.

The Hazmat Taskforce was sent to 200 East Dean Keeton Street around 4:12 p.m., according to AFD. That’s the location of the McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering.

UT said the situation is all clear. At 4:30 p.m., the school said a small ammonia leak was found and contained. Austin Fire crews allowed people to reenter the building.

UT said there is no ongoing threat to the area or campus.

