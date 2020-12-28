Austin Fire Department personnel receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Warning: The above video contains footage of needles and is courtesy of the Austin Fire Department.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 300 Austin Fire Department personnel got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Others are scheduled to get the shot throughout this week as part of the 1,300 doses provided to area first responders.

About 25 Austin firefighters got vaccinated earlier this month in the department’s first round with the Pfizer vaccine. First responders like firefighters and EMS workers are included in Texas’ Phase 1A of vaccine distribution along with healthcare workers.

AFD personnel could choose between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Austin Police Department officers were also scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. The doses came earlier than expected, with the Austin Police Association originally expecting to get vaccines in January.

Austin-Travis County EMS workers also got vaccinated earlier this month with the help of Dell Medical School.