AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department has lost one of its long-time firefighters, the department announced Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, AFD says firefighter Justin “Corbin” Hunt, who served on Rescue 31/B Shift, died Tuesday at his home.

Hunt served at AFD for 19 years.

In the post, AFD bids their fallen crew member a final goodbye, saying: “Rest in peace, Corbin; we’ll see you on the top floor.”