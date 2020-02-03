‘Foamy water’ reported by south Austin residents in January — AFD explains what happened

Patty Nilsson fills a cup from her faucet, which is connected to a rainwater harvesting system on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An accidental “overflow” of foam that the Austin Fire Department used to put out a south Austin church fire on Jan. 22 was the cause behind residents’ reports of “foamy” water the next day.

During a briefing Monday afternoon, AFD Assistant Chief Aaron Woolverton explained that the effect on the water happened after crews responded to a fire at the Westoak Woods Baptist Church on West Slaughter Lane and used “Class A foam” because they couldn’t properly enter the building.

“Class A foam is soap that we add to the water stream that actually breaks the surface tension of the water down and allows it penetrate and soak more,” Woolverton said.

Woolverton said this normally wouldn’t have been a problem, but the engine they used was still connected to a hydrant and was using more pressure than intended — which caused foam to “backflow into the hydrant.”

He said that the simple explanation was that the incident wouldn’t have happened if the hydrant had not been connected.

The lesson learned, he said, was that “if crews are going to pump to a unit, that unit can’t be connected to the water supply. You have to shut the hydrant or you have to shut the intake to the engine.”

“We’re taking lessons learned from this and we’re actually already implemented it into our new driver operator school to make sure that, again, we learn the lesson from this has taught us.”

AFD Chief Joel Baker and AFD Assistant Chief Aaron Woolverton hold a briefing on residents’ reported “foamy water” on Jan. 22 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Woolverton said the water that came out of residents’ faucets was extremely diluted, adding that drinking the water at that concentration would not have been dangerous aside from causing a possible stomach ache.

AFD Fire Chief Joel Baker called the incident a “total mistake” and apologized on behalf of the department. He said, I want to take a minute to apologize to the residents and the community of the Tanglewood community for the foam getting into the water system.”

AFD assured during the news conference that the water in the affected areas was safe.