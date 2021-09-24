Austin Fire Department deploys new crew to assist in Hurricane Ida relief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department deployed an additional four-member crew to Louisiana to swap duties with AFD firefighters who were assisting in the Hurricane Ida relief effort. The original nine-person crew was in Louisiana for 19 days before they returned to Austin Monday.

The four AFD members who have taken over the duties of AFD Engine 78 include Lieutenants Kier Nixon, Mike Scott, Dave Dickerson and Fire Specialist Brian Wolske. They are currently stationed in Bayou Cane, Louisiana and carried out their first orders of business as part of the procession for a fallen police officer.

Some of the tasks the members of AFD Engine 78 helped with included handing out supplies to those affected by the devastation left by Ida and working with the Red Cross in passing out care kits.

AFD Engine 78 assisting with unloading food and water brought in from Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo credit: Lt. Jason Rudloff/Austin Fire Department)

AFD’s Engine 78 crew assisted a citizen with unloading a generator from their vehicle. (Photo credit: Fire Specialist Kim Ehardt/Austin Fire Department)

Group discussion on how best to divide up the food for the families in need and control the traffic. (Photo credit: Lt. Jason Rudloff/Austin Fire Department)

AFD’s Engine 78 crew assisting Red Cross with handing out 192 care kits. (Photo credit: Lt. Jason Rudloff/Austin Fire Department)

Fire Specialist Kim Ehardt placing tarps on the roof of a St John’s Parish volunteer fire station in Pleasure Bend. (Photo credit: Lt. Jason Rudloff/Austin Fire Department)

Rollover wreck. (Photo credit: Lt. Jason Rudloff/Austin Fire Department)

AFD’s Engine 78 crew assisting with handing out more than 500 tarps to cover damaged roofs. (Photo credit: Lt. Jason Rudloff/Austin Fire Department)

AFD Engine 78 and St John’s Parish Engine 91 on scene of an oven fire. (Photo credit: Lt. Jason Rudloff/Austin Fire Department)

As several relief crews from Texas departed earlier this week, Ken Himel, fire chief of the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District, thanked them in a message on Facebook.

“Although we speak of brotherhood in the fire service, they came here as strangers,” Himel wrote. “Today, they left as FAMILY! I cannot begin to thank the members of Texas Task Force 123 enough. They were absolutely top notch firefighters who get it. They are the most selfless individuals I have ever had the privilege of working with. The highest compliment one can receive in the fire service is when someone says, ‘I’d fight fire with you any day!’ On behalf of all of us at BCFD, we’d fight fire with you any day!”